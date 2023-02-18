Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,891,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 5,317,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 216.4 days.

Keyera Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.52. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

