Analysts Set Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.
FUSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
