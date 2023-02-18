Short Interest in Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Drops By 9.8%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$9.93 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

