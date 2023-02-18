M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,288,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,414,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 299.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 196 ($2.38) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.81.

MGPUF opened at $2.41 on Friday. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

