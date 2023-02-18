SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.30 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.30 ($10.00) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.14) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SGL Carbon Trading Up 0.3 %

SGL stock opened at €8.75 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.66. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €4.65 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($9.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.24.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in Graphite Solutions; Process Technology; Caron Fibers; and Composite Solutions segment.

