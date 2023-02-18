The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $75.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $85.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $3,529,687.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,745,964.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,530 shares of company stock worth $15,461,768. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 633,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

