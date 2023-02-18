Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $77.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.23.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,195,000 after acquiring an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.