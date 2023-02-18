Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 289,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Asure Software Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software

About Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after buying an additional 223,525 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 86,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

