Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 289,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Asure Software Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Asure Software to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asure Software
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
