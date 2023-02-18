Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

