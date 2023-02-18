Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FFW and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. FFW pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares FFW and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.39 $5.72 million $5.29 8.51 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.77 $58.73 million $3.45 8.99

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.19% N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.90% 22.08% 5.47%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats FFW on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

