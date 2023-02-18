Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$8.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.65.

Shares of CTS opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.60 and a one year high of C$11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders have acquired 17,462 shares of company stock worth $73,870 in the last quarter.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

