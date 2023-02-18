Cormark Trims Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Target Price to C$8.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.65.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $73,870 in the last 90 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

