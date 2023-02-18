Critical Contrast: Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A First Busey $486.79 million 2.82 $128.31 million $2.29 10.85

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Bancorp and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Busey has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.70%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Busey is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of First Busey shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Busey 26.36% 11.35% 1.06%

Summary

First Busey beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network. The Remittance Processing segment provides solutions for online bill payments, lockbox, and walk-in payments. The Wealth Management segment includes full range of asset management, investment, and fiduciary services to individuals, businesses, and foundations, tax preparation, philanthropic advisory, and farm and brokerage services.. The company was founded by Samuel Busey, Simeon Busey, and William Earhart in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, IL.

