American Lithium (AMLI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Review

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Lithium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 831 2102 2720 87 2.36

Profitability

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.43% 2.41% -0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -28.73 American Lithium Competitors $8.40 billion $2.55 billion -6.45

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

