Financial Contrast: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Upstart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -12.90% -13.86% -5.60% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $837.76 million 1.79 $135.44 million ($1.38) -13.28 SOS $357.82 million 0.17 -$49.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Upstart and SOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Volatility & Risk

Upstart has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Upstart and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 8 3 2 0 1.54 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $31.85, suggesting a potential upside of 73.83%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Upstart beats SOS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

