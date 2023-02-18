Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Financial Review

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semrush and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semrush $188.00 million 6.79 -$3.29 million ($0.17) -53.17 Paycom Software $1.38 billion 13.26 $281.39 million $4.85 62.66

Analyst Ratings

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Semrush. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Semrush and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semrush 0 1 2 0 2.67 Paycom Software 1 3 9 0 2.62

Semrush presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 48.23%. Paycom Software has a consensus price target of $387.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Profitability

This table compares Semrush and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semrush -9.95% -10.83% -7.91% Paycom Software 20.46% 25.62% 6.22%

Risk & Volatility

Semrush has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Semrush on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

