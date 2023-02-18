Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$13.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.78.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

CPG opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The stock has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.57 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

