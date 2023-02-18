Head-To-Head Review: Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL)

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Ally presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Digital Ally’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally $21.41 million 0.68 $25.48 million ($3.40) -1.54 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.11 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Digital Ally has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digital Ally has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Ally and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally -21.32% -17.30% -11.29% BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39%

Summary

Digital Ally beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

