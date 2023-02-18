Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) is one of 980 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lifecore Biomedical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Lifecore Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lifecore Biomedical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifecore Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifecore Biomedical Competitors 3873 14501 40625 684 2.64

Valuation & Earnings

Lifecore Biomedical currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.50%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.26%. Given Lifecore Biomedical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lifecore Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lifecore Biomedical $185.79 million -$97.43 million -1.77 Lifecore Biomedical Competitors $1.87 billion $243.08 million -5.90

Lifecore Biomedical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lifecore Biomedical. Lifecore Biomedical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Lifecore Biomedical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifecore Biomedical’s peers have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lifecore Biomedical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifecore Biomedical -36.49% -16.79% -6.38% Lifecore Biomedical Competitors -3,338.12% -188.65% -36.28%

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The Other segment consists of corporate general and administrative expenses, non-Curation Foods and non-Lifecore interest income, and income tax expenses. The company was founded by Ray Stewart on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Maria, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.