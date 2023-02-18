Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NPI. CIBC boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE NPI opened at C$33.47 on Monday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

About Northland Power

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

