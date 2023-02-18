Analyzing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -30.74% -7.53% -2.48% Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 8.40% 1.87% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

95.1% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Veris Residential and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $329.32 million 4.62 -$119.04 million ($1.30) -12.84 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $575.37 million 6.97 $48.32 million $0.42 81.52

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veris Residential and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 3 1 0 2.25 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 4 1 0 2.20

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.04%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Summary

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded on May 24, 1994 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. Through its vertically-integrated operating platform, the Company manages a portfolio of 309 properties, including 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states (as of September 30, 2020). PECO has generated strong operating results over its 29+ year history and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors, including TPG Real Estate and The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. The Company remains exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities it serves one center at a time. Phillips Edison & Company Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership I, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.