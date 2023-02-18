Head-To-Head Comparison: Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) vs. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 20.34% 17.56% 1.10% Bankwell Financial Group 30.94% 15.46% 1.35%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ally Financial pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ally Financial and Bankwell Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.43 billion 1.10 $1.71 billion $4.97 6.25 Bankwell Financial Group $120.99 million 2.00 $37.43 million $4.81 6.54

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ally Financial and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 8 5 0 2.13 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ally Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.24, indicating a potential upside of 13.48%. Given Ally Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Bankwell Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

