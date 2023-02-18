Critical Comparison: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) & CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplitude and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 5 0 2.56 CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplitude currently has a consensus price target of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.11%. Given Amplitude’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than CareCloud.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.9% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amplitude and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -39.22% -25.98% -18.34% CareCloud N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and CareCloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $238.07 million 6.90 -$74.98 million ($0.83) -17.49 CareCloud $143.75 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

CareCloud has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude.

Summary

Amplitude beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

