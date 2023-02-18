Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.