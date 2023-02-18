Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.46) to GBX 5,380 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

