BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) vs. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Critical Comparison

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BrewBilt Brewing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing -3,622.72% N/A -766.39% Planet Labs PBC -96.96% -27.36% -21.72%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 82.98%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Planet Labs PBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 0.11 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $131.21 million 9.75 -$137.12 million ($0.73) -6.44

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Labs PBC has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats BrewBilt Brewing on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

(Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Co. engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry. The company was founded on November 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems. It serves agriculture, mapping, forestry, and finance and insurance, as well as federal, state, and local government bodies. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.