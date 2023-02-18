Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Financial Contrast

Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Ultralife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Ultralife -0.86% -0.84% -0.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novonix and Ultralife, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Novonix has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Novonix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novonix and Ultralife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $6.11 million N/A -$51.83 million N/A N/A Ultralife $98.27 million 0.66 -$230,000.00 ($0.06) -67.49

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Novonix.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

