BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

BWA opened at $50.43 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

