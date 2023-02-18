FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $128.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

