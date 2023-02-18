Head to Head Contrast: Wellness Center USA (WCUI) and Its Competitors

Wellness Center USA (OTCMKTS:WCUI – Get Rating) is one of 980 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Wellness Center USA to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wellness Center USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellness Center USA -303.83% N/A -1,333.06% Wellness Center USA Competitors -3,338.12% -188.65% -36.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wellness Center USA and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wellness Center USA $240,000.00 -$810,000.00 -1.66 Wellness Center USA Competitors $1.87 billion $243.08 million -5.90

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wellness Center USA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Wellness Center USA. Wellness Center USA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.0% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Wellness Center USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wellness Center USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellness Center USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Wellness Center USA Competitors 3873 14501 40625 684 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 111.24%. Given Wellness Center USA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wellness Center USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Wellness Center USA has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wellness Center USA’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wellness Center USA peers beat Wellness Center USA on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare and medical business. It operates through following segments: Corporate, Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services. The Medical Devices segment develops, markets, and distributes ultra violet (UV) phototherapy devices for the treatment of skin diseases. The Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segment is involved in the business of selling, licensing or otherwise providing certain authentication and encryption products and services. The company was founded by Andrew J. Kandalepas on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Tucson, AZ.

