Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$161.08

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$161.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$157.22 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market cap of C$105.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$160.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.862 dividend. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

