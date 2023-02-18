MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Head-To-Head Comparison

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 325.00%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phunware is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Phunware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 10.32, meaning that its stock price is 932% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.84 -$1.54 million N/A N/A Phunware $10.64 million 9.65 -$53.52 million ($0.80) -1.25

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96% Phunware -320.30% -108.33% -64.82%

Summary

Phunware beats MGT Capital Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

