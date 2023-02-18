Critical Survey: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tiptree and Horace Mann Educators, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.29%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Tiptree.

This table compares Tiptree and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.48 $38.13 million ($0.30) -53.33 Horace Mann Educators $1.38 billion 1.13 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -544.43

Tiptree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horace Mann Educators. Horace Mann Educators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Tiptree shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Tiptree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -0.71% 11.66% 1.43% Horace Mann Educators -0.19% 3.99% 0.37%

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tiptree pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out -1,828.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Horace Mann Educators is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Tiptree on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products. The Supplemental segment focuses on heart, cancer, accident, and limited short-term supplemental disability coverage. The Retirement segment consists of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.

