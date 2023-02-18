BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioVie in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.15. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 1,165.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioVie by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth about $981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioVie by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

