BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioVie in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioVie’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
BioVie Trading Up 4.9 %
BioVie stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.15. BioVie has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
