Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Entegris Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $201,492,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $190,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 116.2% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,041,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,463,000 after buying an additional 1,097,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

