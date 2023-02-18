Principal Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

PFG stock opened at $91.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.