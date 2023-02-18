KeyCorp Comments on IAC Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAC in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAC’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IAC’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get IAC alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

IAC Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

IAC stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.