Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avis Budget Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.23 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $26.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.57 EPS.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.13.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR stock opened at $240.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.12.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 393.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,450 shares of company stock worth $11,586,866. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.