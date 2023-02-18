Brokers Set Expectations for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,108,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after acquiring an additional 387,794 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,391,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,325,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

