Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Raised by Analyst

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rezolute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Rezolute Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Shares of Rezolute stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.29. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,403,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.