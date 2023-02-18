HC Wainwright Weighs in on Edesa Biotech, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Edesa Biotech in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

EDSA stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edesa Biotech

In other news, major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.