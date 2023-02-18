National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $8.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.