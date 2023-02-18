StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.