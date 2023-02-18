StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Down 9.9 %

CFRX stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.34. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $363.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.

