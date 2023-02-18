StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SANW opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.40. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.73.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 54.38% and a negative net margin of 40.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 119,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $203,907.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,827.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

