Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $218.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.82. Kadant has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $219.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,358,000 after buying an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,643,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

