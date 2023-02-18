CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.81. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

