StockNews.com Upgrades Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Hold

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of SNDX opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,307.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 525,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
