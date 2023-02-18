StockNews.com Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) to Sell

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

Crown Price Performance

Crown stock opened at $86.78 on Thursday. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

