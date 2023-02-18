StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Performance

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.47.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 121,800 shares of company stock worth $226,370 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.