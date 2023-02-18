Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hello Group Stock Performance

MOMO opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,952,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 752,700 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

